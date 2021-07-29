musicMagpie’s (MMAG) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

musicMagpie (LON:MMAG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

MMAG traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 181 ($2.36). The stock had a trading volume of 388,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,618. musicMagpie has a 1-year low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 202.50 ($2.65).

About musicMagpie

Musicmagpie plc engages in the online purchase and sale of second-hand technology products in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers smartphones, tablets, consoles, computers, CDs, DVDs, games, and books through its eCommerce platform. It sells its products through its online stores, musicMagpie.co.uk and Decluttr.com, and mobile application, as well as through third-party online channels.

