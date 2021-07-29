My Size (MYSZ) vs. Its Peers Financial Survey

My Size (NASDAQ: MYSZ) is one of 342 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare My Size to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares My Size and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|My Size
|$140,000.00
|-$6.16 million
|-1.15
|My Size Competitors
|$1.82 billion
|$315.61 million
|58.74
Risk & Volatility
My Size has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, My Size’s peers have a beta of -21.32, indicating that their average stock price is 2,232% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
0.7% of My Size shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of My Size shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares My Size and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|My Size
|-4,428.06%
|-149.77%
|-110.87%
|My Size Competitors
|-127.85%
|-62.06%
|-3.90%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for My Size and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|My Size
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|My Size Competitors
|2284
|11735
|21724
|620
|2.57
My Size presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.25%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 5.33%. Given My Size’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe My Size is more favorable than its peers.
Summary
My Size peers beat My Size on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
About My Size
My Size, Inc. offers mobile device measurement solutions. The firm provides these solutions to address shortcomings in multiple verticals, including the e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping /parcel and do it yourself, or DIY, industries. The company focuses on the e-commerce and fashion/apparel industry. The company was founded by Ronen Luzon on September 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Airport City, Israel.
