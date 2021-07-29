Myriad Genetics (MYGN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Myriad Genetics to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Myriad Genetics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MYGN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.61. The company had a trading volume of 685 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In related news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 43,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $1,460,773.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,255 shares in the company, valued at $9,084,663.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 19,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $618,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,282 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,465.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,428 shares of company stock worth $7,941,350 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

