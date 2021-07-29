Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.14. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.28%. The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. On average, analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $533.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

