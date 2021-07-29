Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NNOX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ NNOX opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28. Nano-X Imaging has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $94.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.54.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. Analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $796,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

