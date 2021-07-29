Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $41.75

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.75 and traded as low as $36.34. Naspers shares last traded at $37.20, with a volume of 355,250 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.75.

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

