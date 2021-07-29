National Bank Financial Increases Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target to C$91.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$84.00 to C$91.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.74 target price (down previously from C$96.00) on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.96.

LBLCF traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $65.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.30.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

