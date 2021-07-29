National Bank Holdings Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of National Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for National Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. National Bank had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 12.59%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NBHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NBHC opened at $35.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.78. National Bank has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in National Bank by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 50,506 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in National Bank by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 33,965 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in National Bank by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 214.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

