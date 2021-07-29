National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.310-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $355 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $339.02 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 382.58 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.71. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.61 million. Analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in National Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

