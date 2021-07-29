National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,433 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of National Research worth $15,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Research by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 698,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,708,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in National Research by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Research by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after purchasing an additional 21,770 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in National Research by 40.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRC opened at $51.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 0.62. National Research Co. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.80.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 57.93%. The company had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%.

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $281,787.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About National Research

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

