Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Natura &Co in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Natura &Co’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTCO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Natura &Co in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:NTCO opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of -133.94 and a beta of 2.38. Natura &Co has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $23.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.71 million. Natura &Co had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 1.09%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTCO. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

