Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has set its FY 2021 guidance at 0.600-0.700 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter.

NYSE:NGVC opened at $11.25 on Thursday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $254.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

