Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $102.42 million for the quarter.

Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.57. 35,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,564. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $351.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.92.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

