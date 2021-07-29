Natus Medical (NTUS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Natus Medical to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $114.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Natus Medical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Natus Medical stock opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.88 and a beta of 0.52. Natus Medical has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 21,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $620,753.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,345 shares in the company, valued at $4,567,676.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $80,655.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $333,096.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,130 shares of company stock worth $1,936,054. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

