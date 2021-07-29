NatWest Group (NWG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NYSE:NWG traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,556. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of -81.86 and a beta of 1.50. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $6.01.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NatWest Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 110,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.