NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Katie Murray Acquires 74 Shares

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) insider Katie Murray purchased 74 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £150.22 ($196.26).

On Tuesday, June 29th, Katie Murray purchased 73 shares of NatWest Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £150.38 ($196.47).

On Tuesday, June 1st, Katie Murray bought 72 shares of NatWest Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($195.66).

On Wednesday, May 12th, Katie Murray bought 95,082 shares of NatWest Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59).

Shares of NatWest Group stock traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 204.90 ($2.68). 14,114,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,642,313. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 203.65. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80). The firm has a market cap of £23.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.57.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NatWest Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 264.17 ($3.45).

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

