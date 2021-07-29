Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Stock Position Lifted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,132 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Nautilus worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Nautilus during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nautilus during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Nautilus by 43.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Nautilus by 875.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $14.90 on Thursday. Nautilus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.34.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 78.20% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $141,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,877.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 4,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $87,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at $102,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,052 shares of company stock valued at $699,453. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NLS. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nautilus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.