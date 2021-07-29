NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NBT Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NBTB. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.61. NBT Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.69.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.57%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $307,678.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 687.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

