NBT Bancorp Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for NBT Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.26%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NBTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.61. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $42.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

In related news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $307,678.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

