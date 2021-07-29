NCS Multistage (NCSM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect NCS Multistage to post earnings of ($2.30) per share for the quarter.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. On average, analysts expect NCS Multistage to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NCSM remained flat at $$29.04 on Thursday. 142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,194. The company has a market capitalization of $69.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.10. NCS Multistage has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NCS Multistage stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of NCS Multistage at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, accelus sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

