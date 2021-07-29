Needham & Company LLC Raises Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $72.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price.

DT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. raised their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.64.

NYSE:DT traded up $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $63.60. 2,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,672. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.00. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 877,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,390,655.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $3,213,119.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,376 shares in the company, valued at $34,770,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,561,020. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 30.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 37,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,954,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

