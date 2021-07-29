Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 340.31%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NKTR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.33. 2,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,110. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $35,081.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 207,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,058.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $59,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,401 shares of company stock worth $1,419,508 over the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKTR. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

