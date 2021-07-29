Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NLLSF shares. Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Get Nel ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS:NLLSF opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13. Nel ASA has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nel ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nel ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.