Nelnet (NNI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.23 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 30.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS.

Shares of NYSE NNI opened at $74.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 92.07, a quick ratio of 92.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Nelnet has a 1-year low of $56.86 and a 1-year high of $79.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

In other Nelnet news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total value of $379,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,383,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $4,494,850. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

