Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Trading 8% Higher

Shares of Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) traded up 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.85 and last traded at C$18.31. 92,790 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 82,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.95.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The stock has a market cap of C$693.38 million and a P/E ratio of -10.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.77.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$165.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$154.53 million. Analysts expect that Neo Performance Materials Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.96%.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

