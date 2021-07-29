Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Neste Oyj to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NTOIY stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $30.83. The stock had a trading volume of 12,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,046. Neste Oyj has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $39.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

