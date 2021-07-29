Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Down 59.6% in July

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the June 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NTOIY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Neste Oyj to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

NTOIY stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.98. 26,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,071. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.04. Neste Oyj has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $39.42.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

