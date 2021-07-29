NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Insider Sells $157,394.31 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) insider Martin Westhead sold 4,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $157,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,982.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:NTGR traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,672. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.05.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTGR. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 469.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 523.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 79.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

