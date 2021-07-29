Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Major Shareholder Sells $538,500.00 in Stock

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $538,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP remained flat at $$3.04 during midday trading on Thursday. 31,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,427. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $73.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.25. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

Get Network-1 Technologies alerts:

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter. Network-1 Technologies had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Network-1 Technologies stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Network-1 Technologies worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

About Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 84 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Network-1 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network-1 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.