Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith Sells 16,709 Shares

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.76. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $126.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. Equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $6,825,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,928.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after buying an additional 99,223 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $10,752,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $1,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.