Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NBIX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.24.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $93.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.76. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $126.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 258,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 56,228 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

