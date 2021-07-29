New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG) Short Interest Down 59.9% in July

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 59.9% from the June 30th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,356,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGCG traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,799,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,199,740. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.05. New Generation Consumer Group has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.09.

New Generation Consumer Group Company Profile

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Monster Marketing Group, Inc, develops, markets, sells, and distributes consumable products to consumers in North America. The company's Michelada division offers Michelada Mix under the Mucho Macho brand name; and VIP Spirits division offers liqueur infused vodka in various flavors under the Excuse brand.

