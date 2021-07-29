New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG) Short Interest Down 59.9% in July

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 59.9% from the June 30th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,356,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NGCG traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,799,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,199,740. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.05. New Generation Consumer Group has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.09.
New Generation Consumer Group Company Profile
