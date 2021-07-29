New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%.

Shares of NYSE NYCB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.86. 11,055,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,674,292. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.48. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $13.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 78.16%.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

