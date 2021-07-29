News (NWSA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect News to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect News to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get News alerts:

NWSA stock opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of -274.97 and a beta of 1.56. News has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. News presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.16.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.