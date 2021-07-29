NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.58.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NXE stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $5.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 40.43, a quick ratio of 40.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.10.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXE. Sicart Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 36.6% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 56.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

