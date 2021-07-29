NextDAO Achieves Market Cap of $2.95 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. NextDAO has a total market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $135,400.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001765 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00036856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00047212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,078,840,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,038,608,568 coins. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

