NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.890-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $576 million-$586 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $579.64 million.

NASDAQ NXGN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.29. 160,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,364. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 108.47, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.16. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $23.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.13 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NXGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NextGen Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

