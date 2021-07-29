NFTb Price Tops $0.0363 on Major Exchanges (NFTB)

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 29th. NFTb has a total market capitalization of $3.90 million and $492,087.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFTb has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. One NFTb coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

NFTb Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,362,751 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

NFTb Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTb should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTb using one of the exchanges listed above.

