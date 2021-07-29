NFTify (N1) Market Cap Hits $1.30 Million

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 29th. One NFTify coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0750 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTify has a market cap of $1.30 million and $19,533.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFTify has traded up 32.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

NFTify Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,351,798 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTify using one of the exchanges listed above.

