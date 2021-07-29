Nia Impact Advisors LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Seagen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,257,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Seagen by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagen stock traded up $2.40 on Thursday, reaching $148.50. 7,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,823. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.83. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $3,961,774.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $111,362.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,181 shares of company stock valued at $16,467,175. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.92.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

