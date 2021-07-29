Nia Impact Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,872 shares during the quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned about 1.13% of Pluristem Therapeutics worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 389.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

In other news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited sold 79,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $303,719.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,818,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,623,039.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 408,823 shares of company stock worth $1,541,915 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTI traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,837. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

