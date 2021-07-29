Nia Impact Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of California Water Service Group worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,708,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,661,000 after purchasing an additional 455,364 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,337,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,300,000 after purchasing an additional 59,612 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 849,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,880,000 after purchasing an additional 38,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,226,000 after purchasing an additional 66,786 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,083,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,755 shares in the company, valued at $898,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $50,155.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,315 shares of company stock valued at $193,116. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

NYSE:CWT traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,910. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $61.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.46.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

