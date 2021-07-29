Nia Impact Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,235 shares during the quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ameresco worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth about $32,351,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth about $30,075,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth about $23,956,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,452,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,271,000 after buying an additional 459,137 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,062,000. 47.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.73.

In related news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $212,852.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,877 shares of company stock worth $2,592,372 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,705. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.70. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

