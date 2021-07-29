Nichols (LON:NICL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Nichols plc (LON:NICL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,445 ($18.88). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,426 ($18.63), with a volume of 17,129 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,501.38. The company has a market cap of £524.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Get Nichols alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Nichols’s previous dividend of $8.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Nichols’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.02%.

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Nichols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.