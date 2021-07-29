Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.50. Nidec shares last traded at $28.44, with a volume of 53,375 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nidec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.93.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial goods maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Nidec had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 7.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nidec Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sales of small precision, automotive, commercial and industrial motors, motors for machinery, electronic and optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, Nidec Motors and Actuators, and Others.

