NightDragon Acquisition (NASDAQ:NDAC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 12,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 23,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.79.

About NightDragon Acquisition (NASDAQ:NDAC)

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for NightDragon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightDragon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.