NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Hits New 52-Week High at $166.53

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $166.53 and last traded at $165.93, with a volume of 32154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.46.
NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $262.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.
In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,339 shares of company stock valued at $54,603,105 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NIKE (NYSE:NKE)
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.
