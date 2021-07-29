NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Hits New 52-Week High at $166.53

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $166.53 and last traded at $165.93, with a volume of 32154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.46.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $262.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,339 shares of company stock valued at $54,603,105 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

