Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.61 and last traded at $12.83. 204,831 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,260,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Nikola in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.13.

Get Nikola alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.68. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $287,640.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520,193 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,867.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nikola by 786.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Nikola by 21.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.