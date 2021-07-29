Nine Energy Service (NINE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.02). Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 325.46% and a negative net margin of 37.38%. The firm had revenue of $66.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. On average, analysts expect Nine Energy Service to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nine Energy Service stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59. Nine Energy Service has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $81.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56.

In other Nine Energy Service news, insider David Crombie sold 44,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $82,743.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,487.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

