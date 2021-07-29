nLIGHT (LASR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. nLIGHT has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect nLIGHT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LASR opened at $33.84 on Thursday. nLIGHT has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -67.68 and a beta of 2.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. nLIGHT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

